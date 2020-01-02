Lindsay Lohan plots US return in 2020

By Bang

Lindsay Lohan is planning to return to the United States in 2020.

The 33-year-old actress has developed a series of nightclubs and resorts in Greece since 2016 - but Lindsay has revealed she intends to return home at some stage this year, suggesting she'll also be returning to acting work.

Speaking about her career ambitions, the 'Mean Girls' star told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen: "I'm managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I'm doing something soon in this new year."

Lindsay revealed she was keen to reclaim her old life.

She said on CNN: "[I am planning on] just taking back the life I've worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys."

Lindsay added that she intends to release new music in the near future, having recently released the EDM track, 'Xanax', via Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lindsay has recently offered her fans a behind-the-scenes insight into her work life, documenting the day-to-day challenges of managing a club in Mykonos, Greece, in the show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'.

The Hollywood movie star previously admitted she relished the experience of shooting the MTV reality series, saying it was "great for marketing and branding".

She said: "I was doing these clubs anyway, and now we're filming it, so it's great for me to show people that it's a fun place to go to. It's great for marketing and branding.

"But I don't know what's to come. I'm going to keep having the clubs, that's never going to change, and maybe venture off into the States and open one here."