Madonna to undergo regenerative treatment

By Bang

Madonna is to undergo "regenerative treatment".

The 61-year-old singer cancelled a string of tour dates on her 'Madame X' tour earlier this year due to injuries but she is hoping to finally be pain free very soon as she's set to have a new medical procedure to address the problem.

She wrote on Instagram: "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain! Wish me Luck! [prayer emoji]"

Last week, Madonna claimed she had battled coronavirus while on her 'Madame X' tour as she cleared up confusion from her previous comments that she has antibodies for the respiratory condition.

Alongside an image of a news article explaining she has donated over $1 million to help find a vaccine, she wrote: "I'm Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!

"And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus--

"I am not currently sick.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time

"We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19 "

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies the week before when she explained she was looking forward to going out for a "long drive" after weeks in lockdown.

She said: "I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car.

"I'm going to roll down the window, I'm going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air."

