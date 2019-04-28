Megan Fox dismisses divorce case

By Bang

Megan Fox has officially dismissed her divorce case.

The 32-year-old actress filed for a divorce from husband Brian Austin Green four years ago, but after the pair - who have Noah, six, Bodhi, five, and Journey, two, together - reconciled just one year later, Megan has finally dismissed her case in favour of staying married to the actor.

According to The Blast, the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' star filed documents in Los Angeles on Thursday (25.04.19) to terminate the divorce proceedings.

Megan previously filed for divorce on August 21 2015 after five years of marriage to the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, but reconciled with him in 2016 when they announced they would be welcoming their third child, Journey.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Brian - who also has 17-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil - admitted marriage was a lot of "work".

He said: "Marriage is hard. It's work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's - you just take it day by day. You're in it and then if you're not, then you look back and you go, 'That was a great 13 years.'"

But the 45-year-old actor noted he and Megan were much stronger together since having split and reconciled.

He added: "I don't know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other.

"I've dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, 'You know what, I don't feel the same way,' and I've never reached that with her. I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don't want to go anywhere and she doesn't, you know? So we stick it out."