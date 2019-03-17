Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'is planning a second baby shower'

By Bang

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is reportedly planning a second baby shower in the UK.

The 37-year-old royal is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Prince Harry, and is said to be working on organising a second baby shower, possibly at Buckingham Palace, after previously staging a lavish event in New York.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Meghan's mother Doria is coming to a baby shower here. It will be a small gathering of five or six people."

Some of Meghan's closest friends, including fashion designer Victoria Beckham, are set to attend the baby shower.

The Duchess initially planned to stage the event at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor, where she and the Duke are poised to raise their firstborn child.

But due to renovation work, the baby shower could instead be held at Buckingham Palace in London.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Duke and Duchess are actively seeking a male nanny for their baby.

The royals are keen to find a male nanny to help them with childcare duties.

A source explained: "Hiring a 'manny' is far more common in the US - a nation that Meghan is more in tune with - than in the UK.

"She's keen to introduce the royal family to what she considers a more enlightened, modern, American approach. Of course, Harry had a very Tomboyish nanny himself in Tiggy who taught him and William about abseiling, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Monmouthshire."

"He and Meghan have discussed nannies and both have open mind to a male nanny. They will definitely try to shortlist one. Meghan and Harry are exploring all their options, and will be employing a nanny from September."