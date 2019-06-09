Mel B set to front her own TV chat show

By Bang

Mel B is reportedly in talks to front her own TV chat show.

The 44-year-old singer - who is currently on tour with the Spice Girls - has held talks with TV executives about fronting a new, tell-all chat show, having recently starred on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories'.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Telly bosses feel her open and approachable nature would put guests at ease - and Mel's larger-than-life personality would be entertaining viewing.

"A few channels are interested at the moment. She has a good relationship with ITV after she appeared on Piers Morgan, and they feel she would be a good fit for the channel."

The speculation comes shortly after Simon Fuller admitted there's a "50/50" chance of the Spice Girls going on a world tour following their UK reunion dates.

Responding to the rumours, Simon said: "That is really down to the girls. We can kick into gear at 24 hours' notice.

"It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain, because there's such a connection. I'd say it's 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn't, then it's all been good."

Simon - who was responsible for putting the Spice Girls together in the 90s - insisted a decision will be made "soon" on whether or not "the tour will extend to other parts of the world".

However, Geri Horner - who has kids Bluebell, 13, and Montague, two - previously played down talk of a world tour.

She said: "I'm just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children."

"It's about trying to find balance. This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time."