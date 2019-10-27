Mel B wants to live on a farm

By Bang

Mel B wants to buy a farm in the future.

The 44-year-old singer recently moved back to her hometown of Leeds, West Yorkshire, in the north of England, after deciding to quit Los Angeles following her divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

Mel has absolutely loved being back in the UK and she is now eyeing a move to the countryside on an actual working farm.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: "Yorkshire is always going to feel like home for me. I was born and raised in Leeds but it's been much lovelier this time round because my sister has just had a baby. We'll all cook Sunday dinner together, make sure the kids have done their homework and on weekends we'll get out in the field surrounded by sheep. My daughter Angel's in a great school, literally around the corner from where I live, so everything's good. I do love the idea of owning a farm or having a farm at some point, but I'm just loving being there, it's really nice and my kids love it there."

Mel reunited with her younger sibling Danielle and her mother Andrea in 2017 following a near 10-year estrangement caused by Mel's ex-husband Stephen cutting her off from her family through alleged coercive control.

Since they reconnected, the sisters are determined to make up for lost time and one of the best things to come out of the reconciliation is that Mel and Danielle's children have also become very close.

The 'Wannabe hitmaker - who has seven-year-old daughter Madison with Stephen and daughter Phoenix, 20, with former husband Jimmy Gulzar, and her girl Angel, 12, whose father is actor Eddie Murphy - said: "A lot of time has been lost and I'm trying to catch up but we talk about it, with my mum and Phoenix, who is 20. My mum is so happy."