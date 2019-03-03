Miley Cyrus: Drugs ruined Hannah Montana's career

By Bang

Miley Cyrus has joked that "a lot of drugs" caused the demise of her former alter-ego Hannah Montana's career.

The 26-year-old singer found fame on the Disney Channel show 'Hannah Montana' in which she starred as a version of herself called Miley Stewart, who had a secret pop star alter-ego by the name of Hannah Montana.

And after she bid adieu to the blonde wig a decade ago, she's now joked that "drugs" were to blame for the make believe superstar's disappearance.

During an appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' this week, show host RuPaul asked Miley: "Hey, whatever happened to Hannah?"

To which the 'Malibu' hitmaker said: "A lot of drugs."

Miley herself has spoken previously about smoking marijuana, but revealed in 2017 that she had given up the drug in an effort to be "completely clean" from drugs and alcohol.

She said at the time: "I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever gone without it. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do."

However, in December last year the 'Party In The USA' singer - who is now married to actor Liam Hemsworth - revealed she was back on the drug, thanks to her mother Tish Cyrus.

She said: "My mom got me back on it. When I'm just working, I don't think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and- as-present, so I don't smoke when I work."