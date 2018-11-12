Miley Cyrus loses home

By Bang

Miley Cyrus' home has been destroyed by the wildfires sweeping through California.

The 25-year-old singer is "completely devastated" by the destruction the blaze has cased but she's "grateful" that she, fiance Liam Hemsworth and their pets safely evacuated the abode before the fire hit, and she knows she'll always have fond memories.



She wrote in a series of Tweets: "Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now.



"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."



"Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department!"



"If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley."



She then shared links to a number of organisations offering aid and assistance to those affected.



The 'Malibu' hitmaker isn't the only star to have lost her home in the fires, which have been raging since Thursday.



Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's house burned down over the weekend, shortly after they were evacuated from the property.