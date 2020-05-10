By Bang

Miranda Kerr will be "in her pyjamas all day" amidst the lockdown.

The supermodel has confessed she is loving her new laidback life and will be spending the coming weeks in her nightwear all day.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "I'll be in my pjs all day."

Meanwhile, Miranda previously revealed she keeps fit by "dancing around the house" with her kids.

The 37-year-old model - who has son Flynn Christopher, nine, with former partner Orlando Bloom and Hart, two, and Myles, seven months, with her husband Evan Spiegel - revealed that although she loves hiking, pilates and swimming to keep fit, her favourite form of exercise is "turning on the music" and "being silly".

She said: "I love yoga, I love pilates, I love walking with the kids going hiking going swimming. I love to do now more activities that I can include the kids in even if that's turning the music on at home dancing around the house and being silly I can get exercise in that way."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel went on to explain that her top tip for keeping your skin looking youthful and ageing "gracefully" is maintaining a healthy diet and drinking lots of water.

She added: "I think that drinking lots of water I know people talk about it all the time it's really important. I believe in health as well and healthy skin is the most beautiful skin. Everyone has their way but if you give your skin the vitamins and anti-oxidants that it needs - you can get the results you need the natural way and you can age I believe gracefully if your skin has the right Nutrients."

