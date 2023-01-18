Morgan Freeman Joins Nicole Kidman in ‘Lioness’

By Hollywoodreporter

Lioness has tapped another Oscar winner for its cast.

Morgan Freeman has joined Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan’s next Paramount+ series, a CIA drama from the Yellowstone creator. The series stars Zoe Saldaña, who is also an executive producer along with Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira.

The show is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a “rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State.

Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. And Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game and who must “juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community.”

