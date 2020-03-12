Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport

By Bang

Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit, goggles, a facial mask and rubber gloves through LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal on Tuesday (10.03.20).

The 49-year-old model was determined to protect herself from catching the deadly Coronavirus - which has already infected 460 people in the UK and 1,016 in the US at time of writing - as she travelled through the airport in California.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'I Feel Pretty' star uploaded a photograph of her head-to-toe attire and wrote: "Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon... "

Naomi's preventative measures won't come as too much of a surprise to fans as, prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, the brunette beauty told fans that she carries a pair of rubber gloves and a pack of Dettol wipes in her handbag when she travels.

It has become a ritual of hers to clean the seat, tray table, TV remote, window shutter and arm rests before she sits down on a commercial aeroplane.

Speaking in a YouTube video last year, Naomi said: "Dettol wipes. Clean everything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch. All this stuff [scrubbing the remote control that is attached to the chair], anything that you put your hands on.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

Once she had made sure the area around her had been cleaned of any potential germs, Naomi pulled out a seat cover and tucked it under the grooves.

She explained: "I change them every week.

"I buy them at the airport, they're always hand-washed at every hotel I go to then I switch out. They have different colours, colours that make you happy."

And before she took off, the 'Empire' star whipped out her face mask to protect herself from breathing in any illnesses from other passengers.

She said: "I will then eventually end up sitting like this [with her mask on] for the whole entire flight. No matter what plane you take - private or commercial - as the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me... I just can't so this is my protection from people's coughing and sneezing. I mean, as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I'm blessed that I don't. I really think this helps me."

