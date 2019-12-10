Naomi Campbell won't touch her eyebrows

By Bang

Naomi Campbell won't touch her own eyebrows.

The 49-year-old supermodel only will let one person work on her brows and she admits she doesn't even trust herself to do it.

She said: "The one thing I cannot do is eyebrows ... As long as my eyebrows are done by the one and only Anastasia [Anastasia Beverly Hills founder, Anastasia Soare]. She's the only person I let touch my eyebrows in the world. As long they're done, then I can do the other stuff."

Meanwhile, Naomi previously revealed she doesn't think she is an icon.

She said: "It's an honour to be called it, it is. I don't think of myself as an icon but I respect and am very honoured to receive and blessed that they consider me to be one. Does it come with age and how many years? Possibly, right? So is the word icon associated with age? Is it? Is it for longevity? ... I'm not trying to compete with anybody, I just like what I do and I don't do the same thing every day so it's a bit of a mix-up and I like it that way."

Naomi had previously admitted that whilst she has been in the industry for several decades, but says she's never had a "strategy" when it comes to her work, and says her biggest tip is just to make sure people "take time out" for themselves and do the things they want to do.

She added: "I don't have a strategy. I would work, and then I would not work. You'd see me, and then I'd disappear and do something else and come back.

"That's how I've basically kept ... That's been the way of my path. I would never quit, I would just take time out. And I think you have to take time out for yourself in life, period, you have to go and do the things you want to do."