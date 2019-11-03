Nick Jonas' 'lonely' diabetes battle

By Bang

The 27-year-old singer has been fighting type one diabetes since he was a teenager, and has said his experience with the "invisible illness" has been tough, and now wants to teach others how to "thrive" despite their diagnosis.

Posting on Instagram to mark the start of Diabetes Awareness Month, he wrote: "14 years ago this month I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This experience has shaped how I approach my health - working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs. You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating. That's why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes. November is Diabetes Awareness Month - join us at Beyond Type 1 by sharing how diabetes has impacted your life using #TheDropSpotted. I'm so grateful to my fans for your support and kindness! (sic)"

The Jonas Brothers star recently revealed he came "very close to a coma" when he was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 13, after he began to face the warning signs of the disease - in which the pancreas doesn't create enough insulin, and therefore causes high blood sugar levels - including losing weight and craving sugary drinks.

He said: "I was very close to a coma. Like a day away, if I hadn't gone to the hospital."

Nick requires medication to keep his insulin levels in check, but has said he was fearful of relying on his prescribed insulin to maintain his health for the rest of his life.

The 'Sucker' hitmaker added: "I kept asking my parents - am I going to be okay? I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared - it's a big life change."

But over the years, his health battle has become more "manageable".

He explained: "I found out very quickly it's a very manageable disease. As long as you're really diligent."