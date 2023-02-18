Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Will Work Together on a New Series

By Eonline

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life.

The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.

Kidman will reportedly star as Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist crime fighter. Curtis will play her sister Dorothy.

Cornwell celebrated the news on Instagram Feb. 8, sharing a link to the story and writing, "Scarpetta friends, we've waited 33 years for this."

Deadline reports the series will be ordered for two eight-episode seasons and will also be executive produced by both Kidman and Curtis. Liz Sarnoff, best known for her work on Barry and Lost, will act as showrunner.

The Kay Scarpetta series began with the 1990 novel Postmortem. Since then, there have been a total of 26 books released in the series, including 2022's Livid. In all, over 100 million copies of the series have been sold worldwide.

Curtis—who was just nominated for her first Oscar thanks to her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once—bought the Kay Scarpetta book rights back in June 2021.

