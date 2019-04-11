P Diddy apologised to Alex Rodriguez over Jennifer Lopez comment

By Bang

P. Diddy apologised to Alex Rodriguez after leaving a flirty comment on one of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's Instagram posts in January.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who dated the 'Dinero' singer for two years until 2001 - caused a stir in January after commenting "OMG" under a picture posted by the former lover to show off her figure during the ninth day of her #10DayChallenge.

Jennifer has now revealed he reached out to the retired baseball ace afterwards to reassure him he didn't mean anything disrespectful with his comment.

Jennifer - who got engaged to Alex last month - told Power 105.1's 'The Breakfast Club': "He wrote Alex after [commenting].

"He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I'm so happy for you guys.'

"We were together so many years ago. It's just like ... we were kids, you know?"

After Diddy, 49, wrote his comment, 43-year-old Alex also shared his approval for the post, writing "Lucky me" alongside a number of emojis.

And Jennifer, also 49, wasn't surprised when her fiance added his comment.

She said: "He doesn't play. He's a crazy Dominican. Do not disrespect that man."

The 'Medicine' singer - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - also insisted she "doesn't care" about claims Alex has been unfaithful to her because she knows "the truth" about their relationship.

He said: "It doesn't matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am.

"We're just happy. We're not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is."

Jennifer Lopez hasn't started wedding planning

Jennifer Lopez hasn't started planning her wedding yet, because both she and Alex Rodriguez are too busy with their careers.

The 49-year-old singer and actress got engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez during a romantic trip to the Bahamas earlier this year, and although they're keen to tie the knot, they haven't begun planning their special day yet as they're both far too busy with work.

Jennifer said: "We haven't started planning yet, you know, we just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we're working the rest of the year so I don't know, I don't know what's going to happen."

The 'Hustlers' actress admitted she and Alex, 43, don't even have a date in mind yet, but said there's a chance they could "squeeze it in" sometime soon.

Speaking to KTU radio show 'Cubby and Carolina In The Morning', she added: "We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it in somewhere or if we're going to wait so you know ... I really don't know yet ... I'm not lying right now."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she was "wary" of the idea of marrying Alex at first, after having already gone through three divorces from former husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - said: "I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'"

But Jennifer admitted that when the time came, she "knew" marrying Alex - who has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - was the right choice.

She added: "When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew. It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together."

Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez has superpowers

Alex Rodriguez thinks Jennifer Lopez has "superpowers".

The 43-year-old retired baseball star got engaged to Jennifer last month, and has now heaped praise on his wife-to-be, calling her "authentic and genuine", as he says he's certain she's a superhero because of the way she's "so normal" but can also perform on stage to thousands of people.

Speaking to The New York Times, he said: "I've never met anyone who's more honest. She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."

His comments come after Jennifer, 49, recently said she was "wary" of the idea of marrying Alex at first, after having already gone through three divorces from former husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

The 'Hustlers' star - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - said: "I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'"

But Jennifer admitted that when the time came, she "knew" marrying Alex - who has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - was the right choice.

She added: "When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew. It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together."