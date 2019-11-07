Police tried to shut down Chris Brown's yard sale

By Bang

The 'Loyal' hitmaker decided to put his possessions up for sale to the public at the front of his house in California on Wednesday (06.11.19) after giving out his address on Instagram the day before, but law enforcement officers weren't impressed with his flogging technique and tried to get him to close down the stall.

Sources told TMZ that an LAPD officer went to his house on Tuesday (05.11.19) to tell him that he couldn't have the yard sale because he doesn't have a permit.

However, they were reportedly left red faced when the 30-year-old singer's lawyer got involved and told them that permits are not required in Los Angeles.

Officers then tried a different technique by telling Chris that the public sale would attract too many people and they won't be able to control the crowds.

But his team reassured them that they will only be letting people in 10 at a time.

Law enforcement sources claimed that they paid Chris a visit because they were worried about "the impact [of the garage sale] on the community."

Chris announced yesterday on his social networking sites that he would be selling "significantly marked-down designer items" from 10am until 7pm today.

The 'With You' hitmaker didn't explain why he's decided to sell his lavish items but, last year, he agreed to "significantly" increase his child support payments to Nia Guzman, the mother of his daughter Royalty following months of discussions.

The musician reportedly also agreed to buy a house for Nia and to pay over $100,000 of her legal fees.

In September 2018, the 'Run It' singer argued Royalty would be "spoilt" if he increased his payments in line with Nia's request or gave her the $250,000 in retroactive child support she had also asked for.

He argued in court documents: "Providing a four year old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest."

He outlined that he pays $6,000 a month for a private school, covers her medical expenses and pays for a nanny - even though Nia's mother takes care of Royalty - as well as coughing up $1,770.98 a month in vacations and travel, $1,516.59 for gifts and entertainment, and another $419 for activities.

Chris accused Nia of using their little girl as pawn and made it clear on his documents that he was not willing to pay the $21,000 per month she had reportedly requested, but was happy to increase it to $9,813 a month.

He also claimed that the pair only slept together once and she didn't tell him she was pregnant until Royalty was born but, even then, she allegedly withheld custody from him when he refused to cough up more money in support.