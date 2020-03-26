Prince Charles has coronavirus

By Bang

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal has experienced "mild symptoms" of the respiratory disease but is in "good health" and has managed to continue working from home while self-isolating with his wife, Duchess Camilla - who does not have the virus - at the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

The news comes after Monaco's Prince Albert announced he had tested positive for the disease, just nine days after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London.

However, a royal spokesperson insisted there was no way to know how Charles had contracted the highly-contagious illness because he has met with so many people in recent weeks.

The representative added: "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

It was revealed at the weekend the couple had relocated to Balmoral for the forseeable future due to the pandemic.

The virus had already caused Charles and Camilla to postpone a planned official tour of Bosnia, Herzegovina, Cyprus, and Jordan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.