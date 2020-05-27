Prince Charles reveals musical role in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding

By Bang

Prince Charles has revealed he got to suggest some classical music for his eldest son Prince William's wedding to wife Duchess Catherine.

The first in line to the British throne has revealed he loves it when he can put his passion for music to use and help organise the music at special events and admitted he loved getting to pick some of the pieces for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding celebration in April 2011.

In an interview with British gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM, the 71-year-old royal shared: "I love trying to organise some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions ... particularly for weddings if people want.

"I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding.

"I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it's rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway ... I do enjoy it."

The Prince of Wales - who is married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, and also has son Prince Harry, 35, with late ex-wife Princess Diana - also shared how it was his late grandmother, the Queen Mother, who got him into classical music.

Charles recalled going to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform in Covent Garden, when he was just seven, with his grandparent.

Asked how he got into classical music and the arts, he said: "Well I suppose various people would play it around me.

"My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there.

"But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think.

"It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform.

"It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion. I was completely inspired by it."

