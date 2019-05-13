Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pay tribute to 'all mothers'

By Bang

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have paid tribute to "all mothers" in a touching Instagram post honouring Mother's Day.

The couple welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this week, and on Mother's Day - which is celebrated in Meghan's native United States on Sunday, but was marked in the UK in March - they uploaded a sweet Instagram post to honour 37-year-old Meghan's first holiday as a new mother.

Posting a picture of Meghan's hand holding baby Archie's feet with forget-me-nots - which were the favourite flower of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - in the background, they wrote: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.

"We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.

"Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe.

"This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

The touching post comes after 34-year-old Harry recently revealed he lost his "security" after his mother died in a car crash when he was just 12.

Former soldier Dennis van der Stroon - whose own mother passed away in 2014 - spoke with the Prince when he met with Invictus Games competitors in The Hague this week, and told reporters: "I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mum.

"He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother. He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn't feel so alone."said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother."

Meanwhile, former 'Suits' actress Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before joining the royal family when she married Harry in May 2018 - described her son as a "dream".

She said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."