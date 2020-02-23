Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'require effective security'

By Bang

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, say they "require effective security" after stepping back from royal duties.

The couple have agreed to stop using their Sussex Royal brand when they step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31 but they have insisted that they will continue to need a security detail after this time, although it is not clear who will pay for it.

In a statement on their Sussex Royal website, Harry and Meghan said: "It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son. This is based on The Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess' own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons."

The pair also claim that there is no "jurisdiction" to prevent them using the word royal in their branding, but say that nonetheless they will not use it after Spring 2020.

They wrote: "As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word 'Royal' would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex eagerly await the opportunity to share more with you and greatly appreciate your support!"

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post last month.

It read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

