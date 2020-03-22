Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan share loneliness tips

By Bang

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have shared important tips on tackling feelings of "loneliness" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple have taken to their Sussex Royal Instagram account to share a lengthy post aimed at helping those who are struggling with self-isolation and social distancing during the ongoing spread of the virus.

On the post - which was accompanied by an image which read "Today I feel ..." - they wrote: "With everything going on, it's a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don't know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It's perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.

"Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. (sic)"

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, went on to list a number of resources which are providing help for those whose mental health has been impacted by the virus.

They added: "But here's the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn't have to be loneliness.

"There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.

"- If you're home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time

"- If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through.

"- If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence.

"And for those of you who don't feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they're okay, tell them how you're (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.

"If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life. "

The couple's post comes after Harry made the call this week to cancel the 2020 Invictus Games, which were due to be held in The Netherlands in May.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.