Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want California home

By Bang

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want a California holiday home.

The royal couple - whose first baby is due this month - are reportedly interested in buying a second home in the Duchess' native California so that they can be close to her mother Doria Ragland.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles - she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate.

"Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing.

"Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press - and more control over her life and the people around her.

"She is a duchess in the UK, but could be a queen in LA."

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, moved from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, last month but the pair are keen to have a Los Angeles boltholt to escape to.

The insider added: "Meghan is very close to her mother and will want to be able to share quality time with her in her home town.

"She also has friends in LA with babies and will want to have that interaction and bring up her child in a less restrictive environment -- similar to how she grew up.

"They're not looking to buy anywhere just yet as they've only just finished the renovations on Frogmore Cottage.

"But they're definitely eyeing up a place in California."

Meanwhile, the couple - who tied the knot in May 2018 - are excited about welcoming their first child.

An insider previously said: "It won't be long now. Meghan's really excited. Of course she's nervous like any first-time mum but she and Harry can't wait."