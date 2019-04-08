Prince Harry avoids meeting with ex

By Bang

Britain's Prince Harry avoided an embarrassing reunion with his ex in London this week.

The 34-year-old royal - who is married to Duchess Meghan - was due to sit next to 'Love Island's Camilla Thurlow, 29, at a screening of Sir David Attenborough's new show 'Our Planet' but a last-minute seating change saved the day.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Nobody had thought about the link between Harry and Camilla at first. But just before the event, it was flagged up and they had to quickly rearrange things."

"It would have been extremely embarrassing for them to bring Harry along and sit him right next to his ex."

"His advisers would have been furious if they'd put him in that position."

The pair reportedly briefly dated around five years ago.

Harry has also been linked to Ellie Goulding, who attended the screening but left before the afterparty.

The insider shared: "Ellie didn't stick around either, tellingly - she made a very quick exit before there was any chance of bumping into him."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked for charity donations instead of gifts in the lead up to the birth of their first child.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are currently expecting their first child together, and have said that rather than receiving gifts, they'd prefer their fans to use their money to support four charities - The Lunchbox Fund, Little Village HQ, Well Child, and Baby2Baby.

A post shared on their joint Instagram account, read: "What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child.

"In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they've selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby"

The post then concluded by thanking the couple's loyal supporters for their "warm wishes".

It read: "The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love."