Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show son South Africa

By Bang

Prince Harry "can't wait" to show his son Archie around South Africa.

The 34-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be taking their three-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with them when they head off on their first royal tour as a family of three later this month, and Harry has said he's excited to bring his son to South Africa.

In an Instagram post made to the Sussex Royal account on Sunday (01.09.19), he said: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon."

The family's first official tour together will see Harry, 38-year-old Meghan, and Archie visit South Africa, before the flame-haired prince continues on to Malawi, Angola, and Botswana by himself.

As Sunday marked the start of September, Harry and Meghan also used the post to continue their monthly tradition of shining a spotlight on different groups of inspiring charities.

This month, the couple honoured their upcoming trip by selecting charities which are all focused in Africa.

The Instagram post continued: "Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond.

"These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations."

Sussex Royal now follows the Instagram accounts of the 15 charities selected - which includes the HALO Trust, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and Sentebale - and will continue to do so for the rest of the month until new charities are selected.