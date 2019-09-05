Princess Charlotte starts school

By Bang

Princess Charlotte has started her first day at school.

The four-year-old royal was accompanied by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as she joined her older brother, six-year-old Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in south London on Thursday (04.09.19) morning.

Charlotte was said to be "very excited" about starting school but appeared shy as she briefly hid behind her mother before shaking hands with Helen Haslem, the head of lower school.

The young princess wore her new uniform, a navy blue dress and cardigan with red piping and had her hair tied back in a ponytail as she walked through the playground with her family, who were not joined by youngest child Prince Louis, 16 months.

The princess will be known as school as Charlotte Cambridge.

When George started the school, Duchess Catherine was unable to join her husband, Prince William, in escorting him on his first day as she was pregnant with Louis and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

Earlier this week, it was predicted "protective" George - will help his younger sister settle into her new school.

Royal biographer Penny Junor said: "Prince George is a very protective and lovely older brother.

"I'm sure he'll look after his little sister and take great pride in showing her the ropes."

Simon O'Malley, headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, previously confirmed Princess Charlotte's future attendance at the school.

He said at the time: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."