Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas book Indian palace for wedding

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly hired an Indian palace for their wedding.

The couple - who got engaged earlier this year - are set to tie the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony on December 1, and have pulled out all the stops by booking the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, for their big day, which will follow a Christian ceremony.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India.

"They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap.

"There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events."

It's also believed the 'Jealous' hitmaker will be dressed in ivory, Priyanka in red and her bridesmaids will don Ralph Lauren ensembles in a nod to the designer clothing the pair wore when they made their red carpet debut in 2017.

The source added: "Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red, while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year.

"The festivities begin in the last week of November. They're relishing every minute."

It's also reported that filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey is the 'Baywatch' star's maid of honour.

The couple - who recently applied for their marriage licence - will have plenty of room for guests as the royal palace's hotel boasts 347 bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Nick recently gifted his groomsmen electric scooters.

The 26-year-old musician decided to give his party of ushers and his best man an unusual gift to mark the special occasion.

Posting a picture of himself next to a pool, surrounded by six Lime scooters, he wrote: "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll - so I called up my friends at @Limebikefor some help... #groomsmengift #CitrusGotReal"

The post - which was a paid promotion with the Lime bike brand - had his three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, as well as Priyanka's brother Siddharth, and actor Jonathan Tucker all tagged as each of the scooters, suggesting they will make up his groomsmen.