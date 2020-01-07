Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joked that their new puppy Gino wasn't allowed to attend the Golden Globes.

The 'Baywatch' star got the 'Sucker' hitmaker the German Shepherd on their first anniversary on December 1, 2019, and they already have a tiny mix-breed pup called Diana.

And when asked by E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday (05.01.20) whether the mutts travel with them, Nick quipped: "We thought about bringing them tonight, but they said no."

Priyanka said Nick had dropped hints about wanting a German Shepherd in particular.

She smiled: "Well Nick suggested that he wanted a you know, a big pup. I have a little pup called Diana, and I don't think she was enough for him. But he kept saying that we also need a German Shepherd. And he kind of dropped it a little bit, so I just got the dog."

The new canine has caused "some division" in their family.

Nick revealed the 37-year-old actress was left unhappy when the new puppy overtook Diana in Instagram subscribers after just one day on the platform.

Speaking about the amusing incident, he said: "I had mentioned it two weeks prior to when she actually got the puppy.

"We were talking about this new house we just got and we were very excited to move in and everything else. And I said, 'And now we can get a German Shepherd,' and she thought I knew something about the surprise. So she was like, 'Maybe we will.'

"The problem is, there's already some division in the family. She has a puppy named Diana. Once she and I got together, I sort of adopted the puppy, and she got me this one. We put both our dogs on Instagram, and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day. She wasn't happy about it."

And when Gino isn't feuding with Diana on Instagram, 27-year-old Nick says he's training the pup to be a diabetic awareness dog.

Nick - who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a teenager - added: "I'm trying to train him to be a diabetic awareness dog. It's a process, but he's a bundle of joy."