Priyanka Chopra be honoured at Marrakech

By Sanskriti Media

In 2012, Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Bachchan was accompanied there by Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan among others. Bachchan also had a lovely interaction with British filmmaker Ridley Scott there. Three years later Bachchan was honoured there yet again and he was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Tabu.

And now four years later, celebrating PC’s achievements the Marrakech International Film Festival has announced a prestigious honour for the actress,

A tribute to Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be given at the mythical Jemaa El Fna Square in front of the people, a special venue where no award ceremony has happened earlier. While the film festival celebrated the Indian cinema in 2012 and invited Bollywood celebrities, it is for the first time than an Indian celebrity is getting honoured individually.

Besides Priyanka Chopra Jonas, three more names will be honoured for their contribution to cinema. “American director, producer, actor Robert Redford, veteran French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier who has directed some of the most celebrated films of contemporary French cinema and one of Moroccan cinema's shining stars, actor Mouna Fettou, whose outstanding career has spanned nearly three decades will also be honoured,” informs our source.