Priyanka Chopra: Learning piano helps 'relieve my anxiety'

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra is learning piano to help "relieve anxiety".

The 'Baywatch' star is currently staying at home with her husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus pandemic, and says he's been teaching her how to play the musical instrument in order to stop her from overthinking about other things, because being "creative" helps calm her mind.

She said: "Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety. I've been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV - and I'm trying to learn the piano."

The global health crisis means Priyanka, 37, hasn't been able to fly home to India to see her family for several months, and she says not being near them has been "really difficult".

Speaking to British Vogue for their 'Way Back Home' August issue - which features photos of celebrities in quarantine - she added: "Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I'm so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four year old niece, Krishna. It's been incredible watching her discover new things."

Priyanka's comments come after Nick, 27, recently said spending time at home with his wife has been "nice", because they were so busy prior to the pandemic that they hadn't spent much time together since marrying in 2018.

He said: "[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have. Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely."

