Priyanka Chopra praises moisturiser

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra says moisturiser helps her cope with jetlag.

The 'Sky Is Pink' actress is forever travelling around the world, from continent to continent, but she credits her skincare routine for making sure she always looks fresh and "bright".

She told PureWow: "I use the Obagi daily moisturiser. They have this vitamin C line. I feel like the vitamin C really makes my skin look brighter, especially when I've been on so many planes."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously confessed she is "particular" about what goes on her "money-maker" face.

She said: "I'm a little particular about what goes on my face 'cause the money maker, you know, I want to be a little bit careful. But I, needles on face, like when they do that dermabrasion thing, she started it and I was off the chair, I was like, no, but I'm not someone who does crazy stuff to my face. I prefer to be old school. Moisturiser, facials, like, take care of your skin kind of thing. Lots of water, hydration.

"Beauty as diversity should not be a conversation. It should be normal. So I feel like we need to go beyond the conversations now and actually see it represented and you see that in a lot of people and a lot of representation in marketing and advertising, but I think we need to go beyond it for sure."

The 'Baywatch' actress credits travelling around the globe for opening up her eyes on the endless types of beauty and the cultures within it.

She continued: "I've been really exposed to that, which I think instills a sense of confidence in me that no matter what you look like, there is a beauty there and it's the loss of someone else if they can't see it ... I mean, find your confidence, you know, instead of looking for it in other people's validation. I think that's most important is to look in the mirror and be like, 'I'm good with me. It does not matter what anyone else says."