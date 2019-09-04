Priyanka’s net flicks continue

By Sanskriti Media

While Priyanka Chopra will be only seen in one Indian film The Sky is Pink in the near future this global star has managed to wrangle one more international project – but this is for the web.

PC has signed on a film for an OTT major called The White Tiger now to be directed by Ramin Bahrani – an American born Iranian director who also directed Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes earlier.

Joining PC in the film is Rajkummar Rao who has been paired with Hema Malini in the unreleased Shimla Mirchi, Aishwarya Rai in Fanney Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree and will also be seen in Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor.

PC will also serve as the executive producer of the film. Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the Netflix action fantasy feature We Can Be Heroes, written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez and this is her second consecutive Netflix signing. Based on the Man Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city with Rao playing the character.

Chopra Jonas said in a statement, “When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.”

Rao said, “It’s an exciting time for actors today and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I’ve been an admirer of Ramin’s work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!”

Meanwhile PC will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, the announcement of which was made a few months ago. PC’s last film appearance in the west was in the romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic which also had Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine toplining the cast. Additionally, she starred in the family drama A Kid Like Jake with Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer. PC is also slated to work on a Ma Sheela biopic which was announced by Oscar winner Barry Levinson.