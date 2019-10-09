Priyanka takes Bollywood to Jimmy Fallon

By Sanskriti Media

It does appear that Priyanka Chopra is pulling all the strings possible to promote her film The Sky Is Pink globally.

We are aware of her hectic schedule in the past 20 days. Well, PeeCee only made it tougher, as she decided to be on Jimmy Fallon’s show promoting her film The Sky Is Pink.

With this move, The Sky is Pink has become the first Bollywood film ever to be promoted on The Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. “PC has been on his show five times earlier when she was promoting her music album, her Tv show and her Hollywood projects. But this is the first time that a Bollywood film will be promoted on Fallon’s show! Beginning with the world premiere at TIFF, Priyanka has been on a whirlwind tour across Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai to promote the film. There are going to be more appearances in the days to come,” says a source.

