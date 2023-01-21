Revealed: Beyoncé’s room at Dubai’s Atlantis Royal cost $100,000 a night

By Emirates247

Beyoncé’s room at the Dubai’s latest ultra-luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, costs over $100,000 a night to stay in.

The American musician superstar is staying at the hotel for its grand reveal over the weekend, with a performance taking place during the evening. The room Beyoncé is staying in, the hotel’s “Royal Mansion,” costs $100,000 a night to book.

“We have actually our Royal Mansion occupied today by Beyoncé, it is the most expensive, and, we believe, also the largest mansion in the world. It’s $100,000 a night to stay in the room, and it’s 11,000 square feet,” Atlantis Resorts Managing Director and Vice President Timothy Kelly told Arabian Business.

Inside Beyoncé’s $100,000 a night hotel mansion

In addition to the size of the mansion, it also “has the capability of having 18 rooms attached to it,” Kelly said.

Earlier this week, Dubai residents spotted Beyoncé rehearsing her iconic songs such as Crazy in Love, Spirit and Drunk in Love. Her performance at Atlantis The Royal will her first in five years, with an attendee list featuring VIP guests and celebrity A-listers. The singer is reportedly being paid $24m for her special performance at the hotel.

Initially set to open in October 2022, the launch was rescheduled for 2023. The hotel also pushed back their opening date for bookings which was supposed to begin in March, bookings are now being accepted starting February.

Along with Beyoncé, international DJ trio behind chart topping songs like Don’t You Worry Child, Save the World and Moth to a Flame will also be playing a set at the opening.

Swedish House Mafia’s last performance in the UAE was at the Formula 1 after race concert in November 2022.

Atlantis The Royal is a 43-storey cantilevered building, will feature 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites, all of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island.

The property has multiple pools, including 44 private infinity pools attached to suites and penthouses, and two adults-only pools. The resort will also boast a helipad, “fire breathing” fountains and a tank with 4,000 jellyfish – described as the largest in the world.

Bookings can now be made for dates starting February 10 with the Sky Terrace Suite which starts at a price tag of AED17,417 per night.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.