Rihanna is dating A$AP Rocky?

By Bang

Rihanna is reportedly dating A$AP Rocky.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker has only just split from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, but it seems she's taking advantage of her new single status as she and the 31-year-old rapper shared a hotel suite in New York earlier this month.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York.

"However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it's so soon after Hassan.

"They're really enjoying each other's company and taking things easy as it's still early days. It's really casual between them and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky. She's a newly-single girl having fun."

The 'Work' singer and Hassan, both 31, were first linked together in June 2017, but after almost three years of dating, they've decided to call time on their romance.

Rihanna previously opened up on her romance with Hassan in a June 2019 interview, when she was asked if she was in love with her beau, to which she replied: "Of course."

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker also revealed her relationship was going "really well".

She added: "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy."

And the singer said had seen a "shift" in her life since meeting her former partner, and felt like she was finally growing up.

She explained: "I'm definitely feeling a shift. I'm growing up. There's things that I'm paying attention to that I've never paid attention to.

"Like supplements. And working out. And hearing about my bones."

Rihanna was believed to be thinking about starting a family with Hassan, after she first admitted last year she would love to be a mother.

When quizzed on the subject, she replied: "Without a doubt."

And in a later interview, the 'We Found Love' singer was asked if she ever gets defensive when asked about motherhood, to which she said it's her "dream" to have children someday.

She said: "A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mum ... but it's mine, so I'm fine."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.