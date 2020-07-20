Rihanna's Fenty Skin to launch July 31

By Bang

Rihanna's Fenty Skin is launching on July 31.

The 32-year-old singer is branching out into skincare and will release her eagerly-anticipated first collection at the end of the month.

Although Rihanna has yet to make an official announcement, beauty news Instagram account Trendmood discovered Fenty Skin's official website and social media accounts.

A welcome message on the website states that the brand: "Launches July 31 exclusively on Fentyskin.com" and invites fans to "Sign up now for early access on July 29."

Rihanna confirmed she was working on a skincare brand earlier this year, when she said: "Skincare, it's the truth. It either works or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide."

She filed a trademark for Fenty Skin in 2019 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it reportedly covers: "medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators".

Rihanna's trademarks for non-medicated skin preparations include products named Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap and Hydra Vizor.

Fenty Beauty first launched in 2017 and was lauded for its inclusiveness with 40 foundation shades.

Speaking previously about Rihanna's beauty credentials, model Cara Delevingne said: "Rihanna is teaching teens how to just get it right. It's weird, I feel like that awkward teenage stage is over and that I was one of the last to go through it.

"I remember when I was a kid, I was so bad - all I used to do was just cake on foundation and eyeliner. Now I look at teenagers today and I'm like 'What?!' Less and less teenagers are looking like that. I see them and I'm like: "How do they do that make-up? It's so hard!"

