Rihanna shares her beauty tips with fans

By Bang

Rihanna's fans always ask her for her best beauty tips.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar's 'Navy' of supporters want to know how to look like their idol and Rihanna has now indulged her fans by creating a video tutorial on her Fenty Beauty YouTube channel to show her fans exactly how she uses the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara, which are part of her own product range.

Explaining how important it is to have the correct brush, Rihanna said: "I like my lashes to be full, I like them to be long, and also, I'm very, very big on them being black.

"There's a flat angle and there's this really sharp angle, where you can get really deep into detail and I'm gonna show you how we go from the flat to the fat."

The 'Work' hitmaker then demonstrated how she uses the magical brush to give her lashes the ultimate lift by holding the brush horizontally as she combed it through her top lashes.

She continued: "The flat side kinda gets into the detail. When I go in with the flat side, I'm just really trying to get in between all of my lashes, especially at the base."

Rihanna then switched her brush to the "fat side" to help boost the length of her lashes, before turning the brush vertically to add volume.

She insisted: "When I get to the middle, I just like to take the tip of the brush and stroke in an upward direction. The flat side really defines and curls, and then, I can just turn it around and add as much as I want [to the middle]."

And finally, the 'Work' hitmaker urged her fans to coat the bottom lashes by turning the brush horizontally and gently coating the tiny hairs.

She shared: "For the bottom, I like to go on the flat end. As soon as the brush is attached to your bottom lashes, move it in a circular motion. It makes sure that all the bottom lashes are being picked up with the mascara without dragging your waterline."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.