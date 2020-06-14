Rihanna splashes $415k a month on new seafront mansion

By Bang

Rihanna is dropping $415,000 a month on a new seafront mansion.

The 'Only Girl In the World' hitmaker has spent the impressive amount on the new abode, which was the setting of the Kardashians' 2014 show 'Kourtney And Khloe Take The Hamptons'.

Her broker Dylan Eckhardt confirmed to the New York Post that Rihanna has secured the five bedroom house, which is conveniently located in the Hamptons, looking towards the North Sea.

The house itself is 8,900 square feet and has no less than a swimming pool and a private dock that faces the sea, which stretches 85 feet long. There is six bathrooms and the property boasts all the best amenities.

As well as spending money on her new house, Rihanna recently revealed she is donating to help the global coronavirus relief efforts.

The 'We Found Love' singer's Clara Lionel Foundation has announced it will give $5 million to help fight COVID-19 and help those on the frontline as the world fights the disease.

Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement: "Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalised and underserved communities - those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic."

The money is set to be used for a multitude of causes, including to help provide supplies to foodbanks, which are feeding the vulnerable and elderly at this time, as well as to provide funds to help with more coronavirus testing and care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

It is also hoped the funds can be used to purchase protective equipment such as gloves and masks in intensive care units up and down the country as well as help with the cost of development of vaccines and to train healthcare workers.

