Royals celebrate Princess Charlotte's 5th birthday

By Bang

Prince William and Duchess Catherine have released new photographs to celebrate Princess Charlotte's birthday.

The couple's middle child turned five on Saturday (02.05.20) and they posted four new pictures to their Twitter account the day before and added a fifth picture on her birthday.

They wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.

"The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

A message on the couple's Kensington Palace Twitter account on Saturday added: "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday!

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."

All of the pictures were taken by keen amateur photographer Catherine and four of them showed Charlotte helping to pack homemade pasta and deliver food parcels to isolated pensioners near the family's home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The entire family, including Prince William, 37, Duchess Catherine, 38, and their sons Prince George, six and Prince Louis, two, helped Charlotte deliver the food parcels, as part of an initiative started by Queen Elizabeth's staff at her Sandringham estate.

They spent two and a half hours driving around to deliver food and one delighted resident told the Daily Mail newspaper: "They got drenched as it was pouring with the rain but I think they just wanted to do their bit."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla wished the youngster a happy birthday via Twitter, sharing one of Catherine's pictures and writing: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very Happy Birthday."

And a message on the official Royal Family's account read: "A very Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her 5th birthday today. Princess Charlotte is The Queen's fifth great-grandchild.

"To mark the day @KensingtonRoyal have released new photos of Princess Charlotte taken by The Duchess of Cambridge."

