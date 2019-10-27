Selena Gomez wants real love

By Bang

Selena Gomez wants to find "real" love.

The 'I Can't Get Enough' singer has been "super, super single" for two years now and can't wait to find someone on the "same wavelength" as her.

She said: "I've been super, super single for two years. I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you ... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful."

And the 27-year-old singer will be "very transparent" with love in the future.

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, she added: "I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever."