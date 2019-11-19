Serena Williams' daughter judges her outfits

By Bang

Serena Williams' daughter already judges her fashion looks.

The 38-year-old tennis star has two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and has said the tot looks set for a career in fashion, because she already has opinions on the clothes her mother wears.

Serena recently launched her Serena Williams Jewelry line, and although she won't be allowing her tot to wear any of the pieces from the collection just yet, she's already a budding fashionista.

When asked if Olympia will wear anything from the line, Serena said: "Well, we got her a small version of our iconic heart. But other than that, no. They're mine. Fall back, right now. Not yet. In due time. I do wonder what that's going to be like when she's a little bit older. I have no idea. We'll see. I can't wait.

"So far, she's been wearing my heels, so I'm like, 'She's going to be in fashion!' I could've sworn today, she looked at me, and she was like, 'Gee, gah, yeah.' I was like 'You like what mommy's wearing today?' When I come out sometimes, she's like, 'Oohh! Ma!' "

And whilst Olympia will have to wait to get her hands on some of her mother's jewellery, Serena will be sending pieces out to the people in her "circle".

She added: "We were just talking about, 'Okay, so who should we send it to? This is going to be exciting.' We definitely plan on sending some of the pieces to a few different people in my circle."

Serena's collection features two different heart design necklaces, which the sporting superstar says are sentimental to her because of the heart pendant she always wears when she plays tennis.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: "One thing that you might not know is that when I play tennis, I always wear a heart. Even the first Grand Slam I won in 1999, I had a heart necklace on. Ever since then, people are superstitious. I'm not ... but a little part of me is, which is kind of natural. So I always wore hearts.

"We wanted to come up with a really cool, strong, different form of a heart in different sizes, because why buy another heart-shaped necklace? We wanted to create something that you would want to buy because you haven't seen it before and because it's so unique."

Serena Williams Jewelry is a collection of diamond encrusted necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets, with prices ranging from $299 to $9,999.