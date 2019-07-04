Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share wedding photo

By Bang

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared the first picture from their French wedding on their Instagram accounts.

The couple married in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas in May before exchanging vows for a second time in Europe in front of their family and friends last weekend and have now shown off their nuptials on their Instagram accounts.

Captioning their identical posts with "Mr and Mrs Jonas", the black and white photo showed the 'Sucker' singer sporting a dark suit and bowtie as he walked down the aisle holding hands with his new wife as guests threw flower petals into the air.

Sophie wore a long white gown with full lace sleeves and a deep-V neckline and the stunning dress was shown from all angles in a post from Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The artistic director of women's collections shared a photo taken from behind at a fitting, showing off the silver detailing on the former 'Game of Thrones' star's dress and its train, as well as her lace embellished veil.

He captioned the photo: "Absolute beauty".

It was previously revealed the couple's wedding in Sarrians was a "perfect fairytale".

A source said: "Sophie and Joe knew the moment they decided to tie the knot in Vegas that they would do it 'right' the second time around. They both are spontaneous and loved their Vegas wedding but there was never a question as to if they would get married 'properly,' as they referred to it, later in the year.

"They just needed to plan so they could create a perfect fairytale, which is what they did. Sophie wanted to have a very traditional, almost royal wedding and never ever considered wearing anything but white. France was the obvious choice for both of them because they felt it's not only truly beautiful, but also an ideal spot in the summer for everyone to come together."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have tied the knot in France.

The 'Sucker' hitmaker and the 'Game of Thrones' actress married in front of family and friends at an intimate ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau on Saturday (29.06.19) in Sarrians, France.

Sophie's maid of honour was her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams whilst Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin attended with their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively. Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco were also joined at the wedding reception by fellow guests Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

Joe and Sophie legally married in May in Las Vegas and the actress previously revealed her dad was "beyond pleased" when she married Joe.

She said: "My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."

Having been married for just a few weeks, Sophie is still getting used to calling Joe, 29, her husband.

She admitted: "I keep going from boyfriend, to fiance, to husband. I can't figure out what to say! ... It's early days but we're very happy."

And Joe recently revealed his own parents found out about his wedding online but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the "legal portion" of the marriage and they are planning a second ceremony and celebration soon.

He said: "They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."