Taylor Swift thanks fans for 'best week' of her life

By Bang

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for "one of the best weeks" of her life after 'Lover' topped the charts.

The 29-year-old pop superstar's latest studio effort became the highest-selling record in the US, eclipsing her own 2017 album 'Reputation', and she has admitted she "couldn't have imagined it going better".

In a video message posted on Instagram, Taylor gushed: "I just have to say to you guys, thank you so much for one of the best weeks of my life.

"I can't thank you enough. Like I couldn't have imagined it going better or being more fun, and getting to meet so many of you and seeing all the things you were saying about Lover online ... I just love you guys, and I'm really, really, really lucky and I know it every single day. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, the 'ME!' hitmaker recently admitted she isn't "quite sure" what the plan is for her 'Lover' tour, but teased she wants to do something more intimate after her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' last year.

She said: "I'm not quite sure what we're doing with touring because with this album, I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn't want to plan what we're going to do in terms of live.

"I don't want to do the same thing every time because I don't want my life to feel like I'm on a treadmill."