The Deepika pregnancy rumour... again!

By Sanskriti Media

In a live chat conducted by hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone posted a cryptic message leading to speculations that the actress may well be pregnant.

Well here’s the story.

Ranveer was doing a live chat and Deepika posted a message saying . “Hi Daddie…” with a wave of the hand, a baby emoji and a heart emoji. Ranveer replied with a “Hi Baby” to Deepika.

Not to be outdone, Ranveer’s Gunday brother Arjun Kapoor mentioned “Baba, Bhabhi is going to give you one.”

Well, the paparazzi often refer to Ranveer as Baba and there were speculations a while back that the actress was pregnant which was refuted by the parties concerned.

We wonder if the pregnancy speculation is true or do Ranveer and Deepika address each other in person as Daddie and Baby!

Deepika and Ranveer are at the moment busy with the filming of the film ’83 in which Deepika has a cameo of Romi Dev to Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev. Deepika is also one of the producers of the film.

With celebrities using the social media to make all announcements public, we wonder if this is the teaser of things to come.