Victoria Beckham: It took courage to reject Spice Girls reunion

By Bang

Victoria Beckham thinks it took "courage" to reject the opportunity to reunite with the Spice Girls.

The 45-year-old designer - who made her name as part of the chart-topping girl group - was offered the opportunity to join the band's much-hyped reunion tour, but Victoria declined the invite, instead opting to focus her attention on her family and her fashion business.

Speaking to Vogue Germany magazine, Victoria shared: "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.'

"I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

"I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am ... I'm not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling."

Meanwhile, Mel B - Victoria's former bandmate - previously admitted to being disappointed by the brunette beauty's decision to snub the reunion.

She said: "I expected her to come and just say hi, at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting..."

"I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'Yeah, I was upset', I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show..."

"No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."