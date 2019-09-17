Victoria Beckham launches make-up line

By Bang

Victoria Beckham has launched a make-up range.

The 45-year-old fashion designer has turned her attention to spearheading a "clean beauty movement" and all of the products in Victoria Beckham Beauty have been developed using "only the cleanest ingredients".

The former Spice Girls singer said of her new venture: "I have always been beauty obsessed, and I want to create beauty solutions that address my customers from head to toe, inside and out.

"It is all about making my community feel like the very best versions of themselves."

Products currently on sale include smokey eye bricks - a compact eye shadow palette - which are on sale for £48, while single 'lid lustre' eyeshadows cost £28 and eyeliners are £20. Lip and skin products will be made available in the near future.

A video on the range's Instagram account featured Victoria working in a laboratory to create one of the bricks.

She said: "It really is about empowering women through fashion and beauty. It's important to feel good about yourself, because that radiates. It's so inspiring and really uplifting. This really is a dream come true."

And it seems the beauty range is the first step of expansion for Victoria.

She said: "[The beauty brand is] just scratching the surface. I always say that it's about living a really healthy lifestyle. I like to have fun - I like a glass of wine and I like a glass of tequila - but I also really look after myself. I talk a lot on my channels about the vitamins I take, about the working out, about my whole lifestyle.

"So that's what's next - wellness. It's not about skincare that makes you look younger, it's about being the best version of yourself."

The products will feature a minimal amount of plastic and packaging will incorporate materials which are recyclable or biodegradable and every order will be delivered in a reusable canvas pouch.

The brand was co-founded by Sarah Creal - the former global head of make-up marketing and product development at Estée Lauder and she will serve as chief executive.

Sarah previously worked with Victoria on a collaborative capsule beauty collection.