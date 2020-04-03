Victoria Beckham to donate 20 per cent of sales to COVID-19 fight

By Bang

Victoria Beckham is donating 20 per cent of her fashion and beauty sales to support those on the front line amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old fashion designer has revealed she will be giving a fifth of her clothing brand and beauty brand sales' to those helping the country to battle the virus, which has spread to over 200 countries.

She said in a statement: "We are committed to caring and supporting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 relief efforts - words can't describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe. We are in this together. At Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty, we firmly believe that during these uncertain times, feeding yourself and your family should not be one of those uncertainties."

Victoria's flagship store in London has had to temporarily close amidst UK government restrictions on what shops may open as part of strict lockdown measures but Victoria's online site is still going strong.

Explaining how they're taking extra precautions whilst making deliveries, she added: "We have implemented extra measures to ensure safety and hygiene at our warehouse, and are working with reduced teams in order to minimise contact where possible. Our delivery partners, DHL and DPD, are also closely monitoring the health and safety of their teams. Customers are not expected to sign for goods at present, and our delivery partners can also accommodate contactless delivery if preferred."

Victoria will donate the money raised from sales on victoriabeckham.com and victoriabeckhambeauty.com to The Trussell Trust and Feeding America.

