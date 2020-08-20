Victoria Beckham to launch beauty brand in China

By Bang

Victoria Beckham is set to launch her beauty brand in China.

The 46-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girl has teamed up with upmarket Chinese wholesaler Tmall to promote her range of makeup and skincare products in the country, where she hopes to tap into a market of "well-informed beauty shoppers".

In a statement, she said: "Chinese consumers are some of the most well-informed beauty shoppers in the world. That's why we're extremely excited to partner with Tmall to enter the China market and share our clean beauty vision with millions of new customers."

The decision to branch out into marketing in China comes after Victoria recently had to axe 20 members of staff from her fashion company amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria had already closed down her flagship London store in March, and last month saw her forced to let go of several members of her team as part of cost cutting measures.

A source said at the time: "Victoria is devastated.

"These are really tough times and no one is exempt from the pandemic's clutches.

"This business is her pride and joy. It has never been about money. She hasn't even paid herself for the past three years.

"She is doing all she can simply to keep as many people in work as possible."

A spokeswoman for Victoria has also confirmed the job cuts.

She added: "We have built a new strategic vision to streamline and future-proof the brand and, sadly, have to make redundancies to deliver this."

Meanwhile, Victoria previously likened her time in the Spice Girls to her fashion business, saying she hopes to encourage people to "embrace who they are".

Reflecting on her pop career, Victoria said: "I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now - I'm so proud of everything we achieved.

"It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different - why conform, you know?

"Now, I would like to think that I'm doing that through beauty and fashion."

