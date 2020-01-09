Victoria's Secret model Martha Hunt engaged

By Bang

Martha Hunt has got engaged.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram to confirm she and her long-term boyfriend Jason McDonald are to marry.

Martha posted a picture of herself with her finger to her lips and an engagement ring can be seen proudly displayed, and she added the caption: "i have a secret... "

She also shared an image of her and Jason - who met in 2015 - cuddling up on a couch, and another of her giving him a peck on the cheek.

The couple's engagement looks to have taken place during their holiday to the Bahamas.

Several of Martha's model pals rushed to congratulate her on the news.

Lais Ribeiro posted: "Omg!! Yesss! So happy for you! Congratulations guys @j_mcd @marthahunt (sic)"

Gigi Hadid shared: "YESYESYESYESYESSSSSS @j_mcd‼️‼️‼️‼️ love you both so much"

Jasmine Tookes wrote: "Congratulations !!! "

Martha was born with scoliosis - a curvature of the spine - so had to undergo surgery to correct the problem, and the 30-year-old model recently admitted she loves having a "symbol of strength" on her skin that tells a "triumphant" story about her past.

She said: "I do feel empowered by my scars. I think they are a symbol of strength, all scars are beautiful and they tell a story, a very triumphant one, about oneself.

"I accept my 'limitations' and welcome that as a positive tool.

"If we don't talk about something then we won't be able to 'see' it. And if we don't see it, it almost doesn't exist.

"But scoliosis is a real issue and I want to keep the conversation going. My story helps [others with the condition] feel less lonely, but also to keep the faith that they will be able to accomplish their dreams."