Celebrity New Year's Eve: Cristiano Ronaldo, Priyanka Chopra...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Ring in 2019 in Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo whisked his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and eldest son Cristiano Jr, eight, off for a luxurious break to Dubai to see in 2019 in style.

'Happy New Year from us all!' David, 43, took to his Instagram with a sweet family shot, which saw him and Victoria wishing their followers a Happy New Year alongside their brood - Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrate New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Karisma Kapoor in Dubai. Photos: Instagram