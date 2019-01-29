Channing Tatum's number one priority

By Bang

Channing Tatum has moved around his work commitments so he can consistently spend time with his daughter Everly.

The 'Magic Mike XXL' star has been trying his best to make things easy for his and Jenna Dewan's little girl following their split last year and has vowed to only work on the days he doesn't see her to give her a schedule.

He wrote in court documents: "In my opinion and experience, Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well. I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan. I've decorated Everly's room very girly in a fairytale and fantasy theme Alice and Wonderland, with pictures of Everly with both [Jenna Dewan] and me on trips. I put time and thought into making Everly's room, as well as an outdoor art space at the house, as comfortable as possible for her to facilitate the transitions. She has learned about different artists, such a Jackson Pollock, and we try to replicate his work as well as the work of other artists. I am committed to spending my custodial periods with Everly."

Channing is asking to see his five-year-old daughter every Monday and Tuesday, with Jenna seeing her on Wednesdays and Thursdays and then alternating on weekends so they get equal time with her.

He also wants to see her on opposite Christmas Eve's and Christmas Day's as well as New Year's and proposes they split her birthday in half if no joint event is planned.

Channing has also asked to spend two hours together as a family on Halloween so they can both be involved, The Blast reports.